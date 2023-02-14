Ready to Rock en concert a la prèvia partit Europa League (FC Barcelona - Manchester United FC)
- Dijous, 16 febrer 2023
- 17:15h
- Barcelona
Recinte Fan Zone - Zona Gol Nord (Spotify Camp Nou)
Av. de Joan XXIII, 2, 08028 Barcelona
- Gratuït
Concert de:
Ready to Rock estarem actuant a la fanzone de l’Spotify Camp Nou aquest dijous durant la prèvia del partit d’Europa League que enfrontarà el F.C. Barcelona i el Manchester United F.C.
Ready to Rock will be playing in the Spotify Camp Nou fanzone this coming thursday during the preview of the Europa League match between F.C. Barcelona and Manchester United F.C.
Videoclips: Afegeix més videoclips
Més info:
https://readytorocktgn.com