Ready to Rock en concert a la prèvia partit Europa League (FC Barcelona - Manchester United FC)

  • Dijous, 16 febrer 2023
  • 17:15h
  • Barcelona
    Recinte Fan Zone - Zona Gol Nord (Spotify Camp Nou)
    Av. de Joan XXIII, 2, 08028 Barcelona
  • Gratuït
Concert de:
Ready To Rock

Ready to Rock estarem actuant a la fanzone de l’Spotify Camp Nou aquest dijous durant la prèvia del partit d’Europa League que enfrontarà el F.C. Barcelona i el Manchester United F.C.

Ready to Rock will be playing in the Spotify Camp Nou fanzone this coming thursday during the preview of the Europa League match between F.C. Barcelona and Manchester United F.C.

Ready to Rock - Cover Band [Promo 2020]

Ready To Rock
Ready to Rock - Grupo de versiones | Fiestas, Bodas, Eventos

Ready To Rock
Ready to Rock | El grupo de versiones para tus fiestas y eventos

Ready To Rock
Més info:
https://readytorocktgn.com

Més concerts

dissabte, 4 març 2023
mar 04

Ready To Rock

Tarragona
18:30
