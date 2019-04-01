tornar enrere

Touch Down Bcn Dancehall Party

  • Dijous, 18 abril 2019
  • 23:45h
  • Barcelona
    M7 Club
    c/ Mexic 7, Barcelona
  • 10€ consumició inclosa

Concert de:
Nyahbingi Sound
Luv Messenger
BoomBastic Dancers

El proper dijous 18 d'abril (VIGILIA DE FESTIU) no et perdis la nova Touch Down Party! Vine a ballar a ritme del millor dancehall amb Luv Messenger Sound, Nyahbingi Sound i les BoomBastic Dancers fins les 6h de la matinada. Preus d'entrada al final de la info! Make the date and don't be late!

*** ENTRADA GRATUÏTA APUNTANT EL TEU NOM AL MUR DE L'ESDEVENIMENT DE FACEBOOK O ENVIANT UN WHATSAPP AL +34692067889 ***

➡ The club M7 💥 Carrer Mèxic 7 Pl Espanya 🚨 New lights and sound system ready ✅

Més info:
http://boombasticbcn.com/

Concert de Nyahbingi Sound, Luv Messenger, BoomBastic Dancers - Touch Down Bcn Dancehall Party

Comentaris sobre el concert:

