Let's Quo - Tribut als Status Quo

  • Dissabte, 25 febrer 2023
  • 20:30h
  • Manlleu
    LA GRANGE ROCK CLUB
    Polígon Font de Tarré. La Coromina. c/Joan Codina Vivet s/n 08560 Manlleu
  • 10€ (Socis gratis)
Concert de:
LET'S QUO

Concert dels LET'S QUO, banda tribut als britànics STATUS QUO. Una autèntica festa de ROCK & ROLL!!

Més info:
https://www.facebook.com/LaGrangeRockClubManlleu/

