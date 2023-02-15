Let's Quo - Tribut als Status Quo
- Dissabte, 25 febrer 2023
- 20:30h
- Manlleu
LA GRANGE ROCK CLUB
Polígon Font de Tarré. La Coromina. c/Joan Codina Vivet s/n 08560 Manlleu
- 10€ (Socis gratis)
Concert de:
Concert dels LET'S QUO, banda tribut als britànics STATUS QUO. Una autèntica festa de ROCK & ROLL!!
No hi ha videoclips d'aquest grup!
Informació de l'event:
https://www.facebook.com/events/503091918625811/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22extra_data%22%3A%22[]%22%2C%22mechanism%22%3A%22surface%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22notifications_tab%22%7D%2C%7B%22extra_data%22%3A%22[]%22%2C%22mechanism%22%3A%22discovery_top_tab%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22bookmark%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%2C%22source%22%3A%2229%22%7D