Ja has provat el nostre Bot de Telegram per anar de concert? Clica aquí per provar-lo!
tornar enrere

LLOS FESTIVAL

Hi ha algun error?
Altaveu.cat no es fa responsable dels possibles problemes ocasionats en cas d'error en les dades dels esdeveniments.

Concert de:
Desakato
Smoking Souls
Lisasinson
Gargall
Rafa Siles DJ
Mentekatos DJ
Cone DJ

APERTURA DE PUERTAS A LAS 18:00H.

POLÍTICA DE MENORES: MENORES DE EDAD DEBEN TRAER AUTORIZACIÓN, SIGUIENDO POLÍTICA DE LA GENERALITAT VALENCIANA, MENORES DE 16 AÑOS ACOMPAÑADOS Y MENORES DE 10 ACOMPAÑADOS ENTRADA GRATUITA.

Videoclips: Afegeix més videoclips

Play

DESAKATO - Antártida (EP completo)

Desakato
Play

Smoking Souls - Herència cremada (videoclip oficial)

Smoking Souls
Play

Smoking Souls - Nit Salvatge - Festivern - (videoclip oficial)

Smoking Souls
Play

SMOKING SOULS - Líquid (videoclip oficial)

Smoking Souls
Anterior Següent

Més info:
https://www.facebook.com/llosfestival

Concert de Desakato, Smoking Souls, Lisasinson, Gargall, Rafa... - LLOS FESTIVAL

Aquest concert no té imatge!

Afegeix-ne!
Altaveu.cat no es fa responsable dels possibles problemes ocasionats en cas d'error en les dades dels esdeveniments.

Més concerts

dissabte, 21 maig 2022
maig 21

Pèl de gall, Smoking Souls, Xavi Sarrià, Xiomara Abello

Palma
19:00
jul 08

Lisasinson, Tenda, Zoo

València
21:15
Anterior Següent

La imatge s'ha pujat correctament!

La imatge s'ha pujat correctament!

Tancar

Comentaris sobre el concert:

Hi ha algun error o falta alguna dada en aquest concert?

Hem rebut la teva consulta!

Hem rebut la teva consulta!

Ens la revisarem i et direm alguna cosa.

Tancar

Altaveu.cat no es fa responsable dels possibles problemes ocasionats en cas d'error en les dades dels esdeveniments.
Altaveu.cat està subjecta a una llicència de Creative Commons
Llicència de Creative Commons

L'altaveu.cat utilitza cookies (galetes) per oferir-te una millor experiència. Clicant "Accepto", consenteixes l'ús de galetes al teu dispositiu tal i com descrivim a la nostra política de cookies.