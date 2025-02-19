Gaudeix d'una nit inoblidable amb Blackdoor Soul i la veu emocionant de Mónica Badia.

Grans èxits de la música et faran ballar i cantar: Beyoncé, Adele, Sam Cooke, Aretha Franklin, i molts més.

Un concert íntim ple d'amor per la música que et sorprendrà. Vine sol o acompanyat, perquè el Soul ens uneix a tots!



Enjoy an unforgettable night with Blackdoor Soul and the stunning voice of Mónica Badia.

Great music hits will make you dance and sing: Beyoncé, Adele, Sam Cooke, Aretha Franklin, and many more.

An intimate concert full of love for music that will surprise you. Come alone or with friends, because Soul unites us all!