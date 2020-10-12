- Diumenge, 18 octubre 2020
- 12:30h
- Sabadell
La Capella de Can Gambús
- Gratuït
Concert de:
Videoclips: Afegeix més videoclips
Informació de l'event:
https://www.facebook.com/events/2791758691103037/?acontext=%7B%22source%22%3A2%2C%22source_dashboard_filter%22%3A%22discovery%22%2C%22action_history%22%3A%22[%7B%5C%22surface%5C%22%3A%5C%22discover_filter_list%5C%22%2C%5C%22mechanism%5C%22%3A%5C%22surface%5C%22%2C%5C%22extra_data%5C%22%3A%7B%5C%22dashboard_filter%5C%22%3A%5C%22discovery%5C%22%7D%7D]%22%2C%22has_source%22%3Atrue%7D